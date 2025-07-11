Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 342 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

