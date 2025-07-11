Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF comprises 7.9% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 237.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

GPIX stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

