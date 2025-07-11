GOHOME Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $121.77 Million (GOHOME)

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. GOHOME has a market capitalization of $121.77 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GOHOME token can currently be purchased for $243.60 or 0.00206250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GOHOME has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GOHOME Profile

GOHOME was first traded on January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token.

GOHOME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 249.24508789 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $8,567,382.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

