Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Old Republic International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after buying an additional 490,788 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,219,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.15%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

