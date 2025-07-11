Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.62.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $479.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.98. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

