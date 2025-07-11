GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 19.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shot up 19.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.07). 2,456,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,024,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.06).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

