Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 869 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPME stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $111.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.70.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.