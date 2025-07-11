Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 526 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $207.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

