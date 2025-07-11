Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHB opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $102.22.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

