Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $135,340,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 243.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $44.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $536.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

