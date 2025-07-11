Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 858,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,383,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,046,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 188,868 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $91.63 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.2334 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

