Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,788 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.24 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

