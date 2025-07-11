Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

