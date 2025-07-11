Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 181 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

MMTM stock opened at $268.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.00. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $205.02 and a 12-month high of $274.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

