Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $442.38 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $443.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.36. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

