Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $160.71 and a 1-year high of $246.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

