FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 3.5% of Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

