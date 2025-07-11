Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 57.41%.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $24.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 67.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

