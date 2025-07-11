Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

