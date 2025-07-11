Freedom Day Solutions LLC Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 0.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after acquiring an additional 191,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,647,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $469.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.61. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.33.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

