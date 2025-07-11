Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,164.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,132.29.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,103.70 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $993.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

