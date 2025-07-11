Fonville Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Shares of AVUS opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

