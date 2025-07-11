Fonville Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,517 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $123.11.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.