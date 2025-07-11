Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

FI stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.58 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day moving average of $198.57.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

