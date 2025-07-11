First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s Largest Position

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 765.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148,323 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 13.3% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc owned about 0.98% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $32,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,297,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,827,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,987,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 921,134 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,975,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,993,000 after purchasing an additional 536,285 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

