First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

