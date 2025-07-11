First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Reduced by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 122,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 96,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.89 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

