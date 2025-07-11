First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 450 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $495.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

