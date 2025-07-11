Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Equinix by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $758.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $858.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.72. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.24.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

