Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $941,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

