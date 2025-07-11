Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 869 Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Elastic by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Elastic by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $84.65 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,530,231.31. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $601,243.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,032,233.54. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.52.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

