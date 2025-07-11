Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

