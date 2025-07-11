Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

