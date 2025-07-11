Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $143,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.29 billion, a PE ratio of 619.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

