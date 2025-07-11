Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $299,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 545,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,143,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $301,917,000 after acquiring an additional 171,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.97.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

