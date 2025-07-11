Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 21,251 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $172.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day moving average of $182.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $264.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

