Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $251.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

