Financial Comparison: INTERTEK GP (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) versus FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

INTERTEK GP (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for INTERTEK GP and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTERTEK GP 0 1 0 2 3.33 FactSet Research Systems 3 6 0 0 1.67

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $444.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.43%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than INTERTEK GP.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

INTERTEK GP has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INTERTEK GP and FactSet Research Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTERTEK GP $4.34 billion 2.44 $441.39 million N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $2.20 billion 7.73 $537.13 million $13.84 32.56

FactSet Research Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INTERTEK GP.

Dividends

INTERTEK GP pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. FactSet Research Systems pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares INTERTEK GP and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTERTEK GP N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 23.30% 31.59% 15.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of INTERTEK GP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats INTERTEK GP on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INTERTEK GP

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy. It offers quality assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, accredited third-party management systems auditing and certification, technical inspection, second-party supplier auditing and supply chain solutions, sustainability data verification, process performance analysis and training, food safety testing, hygiene and safety audits, advisory and consulting, and validation services, as well as hardware, software, and cyber security solutions. The company also provides asset performance management, analytical testing, non-destructive and materials testing, engineering, cargo and inventory inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, supply-chain traceability, and related research and technical services, as well as support services in product development, regulatory authorization, chemical testing, and production. It serves a range of industries, including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, oil and gas, petrochemical, minerals, exploration, ore and mining, building and construction, solar energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, petroleum and biofuels, agricultural supply chain, food, transportation, chemicals and pharma, and healthcare, as well as governments and regulatory bodies. The company was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

