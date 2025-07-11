Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,259,000 after buying an additional 261,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,296,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,895,000 after purchasing an additional 879,260 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,257,000 after purchasing an additional 746,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,839 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 490,739 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

