FIDELIS iM LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

