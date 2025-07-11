Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.6%

CRM opened at $263.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.43 and a 200-day moving average of $289.84. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.68.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.