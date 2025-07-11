Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kroger by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock worth $17,649,963. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

