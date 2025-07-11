Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,874 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.29 billion, a PE ratio of 619.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

