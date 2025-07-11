Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,586.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,855.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,865.49. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,484.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,283.54.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

