Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $92.17 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.