Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,354 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $97,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,841,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $740.45 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.34. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

