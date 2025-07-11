Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 66,949 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $73,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,251,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $416,340,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,021,000 after purchasing an additional 519,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,448,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $121.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

