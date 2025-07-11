Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 705,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EMR opened at $140.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $142.32. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.