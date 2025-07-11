Elixir deUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Elixir deUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a market cap of $161.71 million and $2.97 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elixir deUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,141.30 or 1.00028055 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,946.68 or 0.99863271 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elixir deUSD Profile

Elixir deUSD was first traded on June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 161,805,434 tokens. The official website for Elixir deUSD is www.elixir.xyz. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir.

Buying and Selling Elixir deUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 161,815,433.78044568. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.99925677 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $153,741.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir deUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir deUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.