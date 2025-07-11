Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,142 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $54,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ECL stock opened at $266.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.92. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

